DecentBet Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $585,298.00 (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded down 15.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. DecentBet has a market cap of $30.79 million and approximately $585,298.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DecentBet has traded 117.4% higher against the dollar. One DecentBet token can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00002938 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00008395 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004005 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00023040 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000823 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.99 or 0.00739671 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00056262 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011953 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00147488 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00089711 BTC.

About DecentBet

DecentBet’s launch date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 182,689,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,037,029 tokens. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet

Buying and Selling DecentBet

DecentBet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

