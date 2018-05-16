Dearborn Capital Management LLC Has $3.23 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Dearborn Capital Management LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,271 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 6.2% of Dearborn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Dearborn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $743,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,142,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 248,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. Oakmont Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Oakmont Partners LLC now owns 182,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $46.48 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $46.29 and a 12-month high of $46.95.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

