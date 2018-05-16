DCC plc (DCC) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 82.09 Per Share

DCC plc (LON:DCC) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 82.09 ($1.11) per share on Thursday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 24th. This is a boost from DCC’s previous dividend of $74.63. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

DCC traded up GBX 150 ($2.03), reaching GBX 7,380 ($100.11), during midday trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 128,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,121. DCC has a 1-year low of GBX 6,490 ($88.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 7,762.50 ($105.30).

Get DCC alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DCC shares. Peel Hunt lifted their target price on DCC from GBX 7,247 ($98.30) to GBX 8,149 ($110.54) and gave the company an “add” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase lifted their target price on DCC from GBX 8,160 ($110.69) to GBX 8,380 ($113.67) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,471 ($114.91) target price on shares of DCC in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. DCC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 8,342.86 ($113.17).

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and business support services worldwide. The company's DCC Energy segment offers oil and liquefied petroleum gas products to commercial, retail, agricultural, industrial, marine, and other customers, as well as fuel cards. This segment serves approximately 1.4 million customers in approximately 9 countries.

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.