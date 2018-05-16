DCC (DCC) PT Raised to GBX 8,380

DCC (LON:DCC) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase from GBX 8,160 ($110.69) to GBX 8,380 ($113.67) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Peel Hunt upped their price target on DCC from GBX 7,247 ($98.30) to GBX 8,149 ($110.54) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,471 ($114.91) price target on shares of DCC in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 8,342.86 ($113.17).

Shares of DCC opened at GBX 7,270 ($98.62) on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. DCC has a 12 month low of GBX 6,490 ($88.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 7,762.50 ($105.30).

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and business support services worldwide. The company's DCC Energy segment offers oil and liquefied petroleum gas products to commercial, retail, agricultural, industrial, marine, and other customers, as well as fuel cards. This segment serves approximately 1.4 million customers in approximately 9 countries.

