DaVita (DVA) Director Sells $22,392.50 in Stock

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Director Charles Berg sold 338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $22,392.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

DaVita traded up $0.54, reaching $66.83, on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 1,387,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,354. DaVita has a 12-month low of $66.30 and a 12-month high of $66.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.10.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. DaVita had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that DaVita will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in shares of DaVita by 5,292.6% in the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,873,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,168 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of DaVita by 239.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,024,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,810 shares during the period. Bridger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,339,000. International Value Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,175,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of DaVita by 39.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,036,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,258,000 after purchasing an additional 578,242 shares during the period. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DVA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $97.00 target price on shares of DaVita and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.30.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

