David Lawrence Green Sells 2,198 Shares of Global Payments (GPN) Stock

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) EVP David Lawrence Green sold 2,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.45, for a total transaction of $255,957.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Global Payments opened at $114.50 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $113.25 and a fifty-two week high of $114.45. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $924.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Global Payments will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 138,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,847,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 113,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,339,000 after buying an additional 46,813 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 21,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 30,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.93.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments, and check-related services. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, online reporting, industry compliance, and payment card industry security services.

