David Lawrence Green Sells 2,198 Shares of Global Payments (GPN) Stock

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) EVP David Lawrence Green sold 2,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.45, for a total transaction of $255,957.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Global Payments opened at $114.50 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $113.25 and a fifty-two week high of $114.45. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $924.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Global Payments will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 138,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,847,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 113,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,339,000 after buying an additional 46,813 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 21,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 30,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.93.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments, and check-related services. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, online reporting, industry compliance, and payment card industry security services.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Global Payments (NYSE:GPN)

