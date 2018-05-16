David J. Mcdaniel Sells 900 Shares of Franklin Financial Network Inc (FSB) Stock

Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) insider David J. Mcdaniel sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total transaction of $31,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,332.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Franklin Financial Network opened at $34.35 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. Franklin Financial Network Inc has a 12 month low of $34.30 and a 12 month high of $34.50. The firm has a market cap of $490.87 million, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. Franklin Financial Network had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $28.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.20 million. equities research analysts predict that Franklin Financial Network Inc will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSB. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Financial Network by 25.5% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Franklin Financial Network by 56.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 200,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,164,000 after purchasing an additional 72,126 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Franklin Financial Network by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 388,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,243,000 after purchasing an additional 34,659 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Financial Network by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 160,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 48,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Financial Network by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

FSB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS cut shares of Franklin Financial Network from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Franklin Financial Network in a report on Sunday, January 28th. Finally, Hovde Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Franklin Financial Network in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

About Franklin Financial Network

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides various banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. The company's deposit products include demand, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, municipal deposits, savings, and deposit accounts.

