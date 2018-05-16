David E. Dykstra Sells 10,000 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (MGPI) Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) VP David E. Dykstra sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.17, for a total transaction of $851,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,263.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MGP Ingredients traded up $0.64, hitting $86.59, during trading hours on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 156,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,060. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.30, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.05. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.90 and a 1 year high of $86.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $88.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.80 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is currently 17.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denver Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 5.5% in the first quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 11.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 1.2% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 5.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

MGPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 30th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Monday, January 29th. Sidoti upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.33.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

