DATA (DTA) Market Cap Achieves $85.17 Million

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. In the last seven days, DATA has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. DATA has a market capitalization of $85.17 million and approximately $18.41 million worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DATA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular exchanges including BigONE, Bibox, Huobi and Kucoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DATA alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00008370 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004021 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00022674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000817 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.87 or 0.00738197 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00056269 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011952 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00146730 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00089332 BTC.

About DATA

DATA’s launch date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,626,502,186 tokens. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data . The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . The official website for DATA is data.eco

Buying and Selling DATA

DATA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Huobi, Kucoin, Bibox, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.