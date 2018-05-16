Darsek (KED) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $958.00

Darsek (CURRENCY:KED) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One Darsek coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Darsek has traded down 23.6% against the US dollar. Darsek has a market cap of $203,129.00 and approximately $958.00 worth of Darsek was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00077866 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.23 or 0.00553517 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006689 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded up 45.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00093254 BTC.

Auroracoin (AUR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011680 BTC.

Darsek Profile

KED is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2013. Darsek’s total supply is 20,436,200 coins. Darsek’s official website is ked.scificrypto.info

Darsek Coin Trading

Darsek can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Darsek directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Darsek should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Darsek using one of the exchanges listed above.

