Dare Bioscience (DARE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Capital

Equities research analysts at Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 460.75% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dare Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

DARE opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. Dare Bioscience has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $1.07.

Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dare Bioscience stock. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 471,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000. Dare Bioscience makes up approximately 0.5% of CVI Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. CVI Holdings LLC owned about 4.13% of Dare Bioscience as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 4.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dare Bioscience

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing women's reproductive health products in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility. Its product candidates include Ovaprene, a non-hormonal monthly contraceptive; and SST-6007, a topical sildenafil cream for female sexual arousal disorder.

