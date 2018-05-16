DAPPSTER Hits Market Cap of $51,003.00 (DLISK)

DAPPSTER (CURRENCY:DLISK) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. During the last week, DAPPSTER has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One DAPPSTER coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAPPSTER has a total market cap of $51,003.00 and $0.00 worth of DAPPSTER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DAPPSTER alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00008370 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004021 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00022674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000817 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.87 or 0.00738197 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00056269 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011952 BTC.

ICON (ICX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00045876 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00146730 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00159040 BTC.

About DAPPSTER

DAPPSTER (CRYPTO:DLISK) uses the hashing algorithm. DAPPSTER’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DAPPSTER’s official website is dlisk.com . DAPPSTER’s official Twitter account is @Dlisk_promo

Buying and Selling DAPPSTER

DAPPSTER can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPPSTER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAPPSTER should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAPPSTER using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAPPSTER Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAPPSTER and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.