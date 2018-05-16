Daniel Ramos Sells 59,669 Shares of Alarm.com (ALRM) Stock

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) VP Daniel Ramos sold 59,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $2,392,726.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 82,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,315,588.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Daniel Ramos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 11th, Daniel Ramos sold 15,155 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $606,200.00.

Shares of Alarm.com opened at $40.73 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 53.59, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. Alarm.com has a fifty-two week low of $39.91 and a fifty-two week high of $40.98.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 million. Alarm.com had a negative return on equity of 57.77% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALRM shares. TheStreet upgraded Alarm.com from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub cut Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. First Analysis set a $52.00 price target on Alarm.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.55.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 372.4% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

