Dai Market Cap Hits $36.14 Million (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. One Dai token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00012100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Kyber Network, Bibox and Bancor Network. Over the last week, Dai has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Dai has a total market cap of $36.14 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00008315 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003965 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00022357 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000836 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.33 or 0.00736365 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00056069 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012037 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00146653 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00088110 BTC.

Dai Token Profile

Dai was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 35,860,779 tokens. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Dai

Dai can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kyber Network, OasisDEX, Gate.io, Bancor Network, Gatecoin, DDEX, Paradex, YoBit, Ethfinex, Bibox and Radar Relay. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

