DADI Achieves Market Cap of $18.33 Million (DADI)

DADI (CURRENCY:DADI) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 16th. One DADI token can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00002827 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinFalcon, Gate.io and Kucoin. During the last seven days, DADI has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar. DADI has a total market capitalization of $18.33 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of DADI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00008305 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003963 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00022226 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000844 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.30 or 0.00738226 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00055968 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012052 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00146272 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00087179 BTC.

About DADI

DADI’s launch date was February 16th, 2018. DADI’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,094,839 tokens. The Reddit community for DADI is /r/dadi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DADI’s official message board is medium.com/@daditech . DADI’s official Twitter account is @dadi and its Facebook page is accessible here . DADI’s official website is dadi.cloud/en

DADI Token Trading

DADI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, OKEx, CoinFalcon, Gate.io, IDEX, HitBTC and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DADI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DADI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DADI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

