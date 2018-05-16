DA Davidson Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) – Research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for Shopify in a report issued on Wednesday, May 9th. DA Davidson analyst T. Forte now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.79. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Shopify’s FY2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $214.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.35 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 5.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Vetr raised Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.24 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Shopify from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.66.

Shares of Shopify opened at $142.50 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $137.79 and a fifty-two week high of $142.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -339.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 14.88, a current ratio of 14.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 203.7% during the 4th quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 411,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,575,000 after purchasing an additional 140,585 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Honeycomb Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $10,100,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 343,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,755,000 after purchasing an additional 49,346 shares in the last quarter. 56.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.