DA Davidson Comments on TrueCar, Inc.’s Q3 2018 Earnings (TRUE)

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of TrueCar in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 9th. DA Davidson analyst T. White now forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.07). DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.75 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for TrueCar’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

TRUE has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Benchmark started coverage on shares of TrueCar in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of TrueCar in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens set a $18.00 price target on shares of TrueCar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TrueCar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.84.

TRUE opened at $9.43 on Monday. TrueCar has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $9.42. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $967.94 million, a PE ratio of -34.93 and a beta of 2.58.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 10.69% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $83.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.15 million.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRUE. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in TrueCar by 5.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 191,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in TrueCar in the fourth quarter worth $1,717,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in TrueCar by 392.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,000,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,210,000 after purchasing an additional 797,658 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in TrueCar by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 348,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 15,258 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in TrueCar by 712.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 46,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

