D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stake in Weibo Corp (WB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Weibo were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. 22.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WB opened at $104.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Weibo Corp has a 1 year low of $102.15 and a 1 year high of $106.11. The firm has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.02 and a beta of 2.61.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Weibo had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $319.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Weibo’s quarterly revenue was up 60.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Weibo Corp will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on WB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Weibo in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Benchmark raised their target price on Weibo from $110.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase raised their target price on Weibo from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Weibo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.67.

Weibo Profile

Weibo Corporation is a social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover Chinese-language content. The Company provides ways for people and organizations to publicly express themselves in real time, interact with others on a global platform and stay connected with the world. It operates in two segments: advertising and marketing services and other services.

