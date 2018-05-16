D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 3,175 Shares of Copart (CPRT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Copart were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

CPRT opened at $55.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. Copart has a one year low of $54.69 and a one year high of $55.43.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $459.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.11 million. Copart had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 20.95%. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Copart will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CPRT shares. BidaskClub raised Copart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stephens set a $49.00 price objective on Copart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Consumer Edge raised Copart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Copart in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 13,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $676,516.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at $169,116.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology to vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as for individual owners.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.