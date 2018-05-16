Cytori Therapeutics (CYTX) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cytori Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. is discovering and developing proprietary cell-based therapeutics utilizing adult stem and regenerative cells derived from adipose tissue, also known as fat. The Company’s preclinical investigational therapies target cardiovascular disease, spine and orthopedic conditions, gastrointestinal disorders, and new approaches for aesthetic and reconstructive surgery. To facilitate processing and delivery of adipose stem and regenerative cells, Cytori has developed its proprietary Celution System to isolate and concentrate a patient’s own stem and regenerative cells in about an hour. This system will dramatically improve the speed in which personalized cell-based therapies can be delivered to patients. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on shares of Cytori Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Maxim Group set a $2.00 price target on shares of Cytori Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cytori Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. B. Riley upgraded shares of Cytori Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Laidlaw restated a buy rating and issued a $1.65 price target on shares of Cytori Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.23.

NASDAQ CYTX opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. Cytori Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $0.29.

Cytori Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 million. Cytori Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 190.35% and a negative net margin of 428.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. research analysts expect that Cytori Therapeutics will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cytori Therapeutics stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytori Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTX) by 134.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,136,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,223,046 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 6.08% of Cytori Therapeutics worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cytori Therapeutics Company Profile

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc, a therapeutics company, together with its subsidiaries, develops regenerative and oncologic therapies from its proprietary cell therapy and nanoparticle platforms for various medical conditions. Its lead drug candidate, ATI-0918, is a generic version of pegylated liposomal encapsulated doxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial and used for various cancer types.

