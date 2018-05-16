CytoDyn (CYDY) vs. Its Competitors Financial Contrast

CytoDyn (OTCMKTS: CYDY) is one of 487 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare CytoDyn to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares CytoDyn and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytoDyn N/A -10,003.02% -654.43% CytoDyn Competitors -2,970.90% -165.87% -28.58%

0.1% of CytoDyn shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of CytoDyn shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

CytoDyn has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CytoDyn’s competitors have a beta of 1.09, indicating that their average share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for CytoDyn and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CytoDyn 0 0 1 0 3.00 CytoDyn Competitors 2957 8998 21878 613 2.58

CytoDyn presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 280.95%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 41.94%. Given CytoDyn’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CytoDyn is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CytoDyn and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CytoDyn N/A -$25.76 million -2.76 CytoDyn Competitors $2.02 billion $137.46 million -3.66

CytoDyn’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than CytoDyn. CytoDyn is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

CytoDyn competitors beat CytoDyn on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About CytoDyn

CytoDyn Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the clinical development and commercialization of humanized monoclonal antibodies for the treatment and prevention of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection. Its lead product under development for HIV infection include PRO 140, a therapeutic anti-viral agent, which is in Phase IIb treatment substitution trial, Phase IIb extension study, Phase IIb/III pivotal trial, and Phase IIb/III investigative trial for HIV; and Phase II trial for graft-versus-host disease. The company is based in Vancouver, Washington.

