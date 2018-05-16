CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY) CEO Sujal Shah Buys 5,000 Shares

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) CEO Sujal Shah purchased 5,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.65 per share, with a total value of $53,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CymaBay Therapeutics opened at $11.76 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.91 and a current ratio of 12.91. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.69 and a 52 week high of $12.41. The company has a market cap of $685.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 2.08.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.18). research analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. HC Wainwright began coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.78.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBAY. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

