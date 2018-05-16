CVS Health (CVS) Shares Sold by Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,912 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,589 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 330.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in CVS Health by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,781 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director C David Brown II purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.99 per share, with a total value of $619,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 101,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,276,611.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Helena Foulkes sold 19,965 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $1,418,313.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,622,714.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Loop Capital set a $68.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Leerink Swann set a $85.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $89.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.27.

Shares of CVS Health opened at $65.84 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a market cap of $65.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $65.49 and a 12 month high of $66.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.37.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.77 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

