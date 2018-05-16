CVD Equipment (CVV) Announces Earnings Results

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. CVD Equipment had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 13.85%.

CVD Equipment opened at $7.79 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. CVD Equipment has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of CVD Equipment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

CVD Equipment Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells equipment and process solutions used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two divisions, CVD/First Nano and Stainless Design Concepts.

