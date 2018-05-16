Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) Stake Lessened by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,171,624 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,558 shares during the quarter. Cullen/Frost Bankers accounts for approximately 1.9% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 3.40% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $230,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,009,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,157,000 after purchasing an additional 107,173 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 238,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,589,000 after buying an additional 98,254 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 48,119.5% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 54,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,158,000 after buying an additional 54,375 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 88,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,409,000 after buying an additional 42,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 118,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,244,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CFR. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, UBS downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.89.

In other news, Director Samuel G. Dawson purchased 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,047.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director R Denny Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.54, for a total value of $219,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 70,149 shares of company stock valued at $8,062,776. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers opened at $118.71 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.30. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.52 and a 52-week high of $120.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $321.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.53 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 30.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. It provides commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction, equipment, inventories and accounts receivable, and acquisition financing; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

