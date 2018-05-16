Cue Biopharma (CUE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of Cue Biopharma traded up $14.22, hitting $14.22, during trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 72,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,822. Cue Biopharma has a 12-month low of $14.26 and a 12-month high of $14.45.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead drug candidate includes CUE-101, a variant form of the cytokine Interleukin-2 and a T cell antigen to target and activate T cells specific to human papilloma virus related cancers.

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.