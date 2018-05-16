Cube (AUTO) Trading 16.5% Lower This Week

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 16th. During the last seven days, Cube has traded down 16.5% against the dollar. Cube has a market cap of $60.17 million and $1.02 million worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cube token can currently be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008481 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004048 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00023223 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000869 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00750543 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00055859 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011896 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00150818 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00090334 BTC.

Cube Token Profile

Cube was first traded on November 22nd, 2017. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,274,940,000 tokens. Cube’s official message board is medium.com/@cubeintel . Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel . Cube’s official website is cubeint.io

Cube Token Trading

Cube can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

