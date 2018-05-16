Ctrip (CTRP) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Ctrip (NASDAQ:CTRP) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ctrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ctrip from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Ctrip in a report on Thursday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase decreased their price objective on shares of Ctrip from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Ctrip from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ctrip has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.25.

Ctrip opened at $42.86 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Ctrip has a 52-week low of $42.15 and a 52-week high of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.83.

Ctrip (NASDAQ:CTRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Ctrip had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $987.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Ctrip will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTRP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ctrip by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 997,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,988,000 after purchasing an additional 65,557 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ctrip by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares during the period. Nepsis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ctrip by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Nepsis Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ctrip by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 28,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares during the period. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Ctrip by 197.9% in the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 40,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 26,618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

About Ctrip

Ctrip.com International, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides travel service for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in the People's Republic of China. The company operates as an agent for hotel-related transactions; sells air tickets; and other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection and flight dynamics.

