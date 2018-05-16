CSX Co. (CSX) Holdings Decreased by Burney Co.

Burney Co. reduced its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 19.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,002 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James M. Foote acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.91 per share, with a total value of $299,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $62.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $62.14 and a 52 week high of $62.80.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. CSX had a net margin of 50.85% and a return on equity of 18.00%. CSX’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Scotiabank set a $63.00 target price on shares of CSX and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 price target on shares of CSX and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of CSX in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.19.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based transportation services in the United States and Canada. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports agricultural and food products, fertilizers, chemicals, automotive, metals and equipment, minerals, and forest products; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

