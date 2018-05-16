Crusader Energy Group (JONE) Shares Up 7.1%

Crusader Energy Group, LLC (NYSE:JONE)’s share price shot up 7.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.78 and last traded at $0.75. 795,103 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 977,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JONE. ValuEngine cut Crusader Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crusader Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Crusader Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Crusader Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.21.

Get Crusader Energy Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $76.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.69.

Crusader Energy Group (NYSE:JONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.08). Crusader Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 9.77% and a negative net margin of 64.68%. The business had revenue of $57.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.23 million. equities analysts anticipate that Crusader Energy Group, LLC will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JONE. Q Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Crusader Energy Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,845,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 151,840 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Crusader Energy Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,979 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 168,853 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Crusader Energy Group by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 877,268 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp raised its position in Crusader Energy Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 1,931,702 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 153,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Crusader Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,430,000. 59.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crusader Energy Group Company Profile

Jones Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the mid-continent United States. It owns leasehold interests in oil and natural gas producing properties, as well as in undeveloped acreage located in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma and Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Crusader Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crusader Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.