CrossAmerica Partners (CAPL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 17th

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.525 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, May 25th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 17th.

CrossAmerica Partners has increased its dividend by an average of 67.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. CrossAmerica Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 12,550.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect CrossAmerica Partners to earn $0.49 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.51 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 512.2%.

Get CrossAmerica Partners alerts:

Shares of CAPL opened at $18.41 on Wednesday. CrossAmerica Partners has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49. The stock has a market cap of $634.15 million, a PE ratio of 115.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $552.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.48 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. B. Riley set a $29.00 price objective on shares of CrossAmerica Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of CrossAmerica Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of CrossAmerica Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

About CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, operators of retail motor fuel stations, Circle K Stores Inc, and company operated retail sites.

Receive News & Ratings for CrossAmerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossAmerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.