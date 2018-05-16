Critical Survey: Clarus (CLAR) & Sports Direct Intl (SDISY)

Clarus (NASDAQ: CLAR) and Sports Direct Intl (OTCMKTS:SDISY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Clarus has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sports Direct Intl has a beta of -0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Clarus and Sports Direct Intl, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clarus 0 1 3 0 2.75 Sports Direct Intl 1 0 0 0 1.00

Clarus currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.29%. Given Clarus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Clarus is more favorable than Sports Direct Intl.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.1% of Clarus shares are held by institutional investors. 33.6% of Clarus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Clarus and Sports Direct Intl’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clarus 0.65% 3.96% 3.12% Sports Direct Intl N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Clarus and Sports Direct Intl’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clarus $170.69 million 1.28 -$670,000.00 $0.12 60.83 Sports Direct Intl $4.20 billion 0.67 $297.39 million $0.30 34.67

Sports Direct Intl has higher revenue and earnings than Clarus. Sports Direct Intl is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clarus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Clarus beats Sports Direct Intl on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Black Diamond and Sierra. The Black Diamond segment offers a range of products, including high performance apparel, such as jackets, shells, pants, and bibs; rock-climbing equipment comprising carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and high-end day packs; tents; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; and gloves and mittens. It also offers advanced skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products that include avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes. This segment offers its outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and various other outdoor recreation activities under the Black Diamond Equipment and PIEPS brands. The Sierra segment provides bullets for rifles and pistols, including precision target shooting, hunting and military, and law enforcement purposes under the Sierra brand. The company sells its products primarily to mountain, rock, ice, and gym climbers; and winter outdoor enthusiasts, backpackers, competitive shooters, hunters, and outdoor-inspired consumers. It markets and distributes its products primarily through independent specialty stores and specialty chains, premium sporting goods and outdoor recreation stores, distributors, and original equipment manufacturers; and independent distributors, as well as directly to customers through its various Websites. The company was formerly known as Black Diamond, Inc. and changed its name to Clarus Corporation in August 2017. Clarus Corporation was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Sports Direct Intl

Sports Direct International plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and accessories. It operates through four segments: UK Sports Retail, International Sports Retail, Brands, and Premium Lifestyle. The company is also involved in the wholesale distribution and sale of sports and leisure clothing, footwear, and equipment under company-owned or licensed brands; and licensing activities. It offers its products under its own brands, which include Dunlop, Slazenger, Everlast, Lonsdale, Karrimor, Antigua, Campri, Carlton, Donnay, Gelert, LA Gear, Lillywhites, Muddyfox, Nevica, No Fear, Silver Fox, Sondico, Title, USA PRO, Crafted, Fabric, Firetrap, Full Circle, Golddigga, Hot Tuna, Kangol, Rock & Rags, SoulCal, Soviet, and Voodoo Dolls; and third party brands. The company offers a range of sporting apparel, footwear, and equipment through SPORTSDIRECT.com. In addition, it operates 32 fitness gyms. The company operates 468 sports retail stores in the United Kingdom and 289 internationally. Sports Direct International plc was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Shirebrook, the United Kingdom.

