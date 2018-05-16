Critical Survey: Cemtrex (CETX) & Sierra Monitor (SRMC)

Cemtrex (NASDAQ: CETX) and Sierra Monitor (OTCMKTS:SRMC) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Dividends

Get Cemtrex alerts:

Sierra Monitor pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Cemtrex does not pay a dividend.

This table compares Cemtrex and Sierra Monitor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cemtrex $120.62 million 0.25 $4.38 million N/A N/A Sierra Monitor $19.77 million 0.70 -$370,000.00 N/A N/A

Cemtrex has higher revenue and earnings than Sierra Monitor.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cemtrex and Sierra Monitor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cemtrex 0 0 0 0 N/A Sierra Monitor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.1% of Cemtrex shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.0% of Cemtrex shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 45.5% of Sierra Monitor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cemtrex and Sierra Monitor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cemtrex 3.01% 9.88% 5.46% Sierra Monitor -0.95% -0.59% -0.48%

Volatility & Risk

Cemtrex has a beta of -0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sierra Monitor has a beta of -0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cemtrex beats Sierra Monitor on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cemtrex Company Profile

Cemtrex, Inc. provides electronic manufacturing services of electric system assemblies, broad-based industrial services, and industrial air filtration and environmental control equipment and systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) and Industrial Products and Services (IPS). The EMS segment provides electronic manufacturing services, including product design and sustaining engineering, printed circuit board assembly and production, cabling and wire harnessing, systems integration, and comprehensive testing services; and assembled electronic products to OEMs. The IPS segment provides a range of air filtration and environmental control products to various industrial and manufacturing industries; monitoring instruments, software, and systems for measurement of emissions of greenhouse gases, hazardous gases, particulate, and other regulated pollutants used in emissions trading, as well as for industrial processes; and monitoring and analysis equipment for gas and liquid measurement for various downstream oil and gas applications, as well as industrial process applications. This segment also offers single-source services for rigging, millwrighting, in plant maintenance, equipment erection, relocation, and disassembly; and maintenance and contracting solutions for the machinery, packaging, printing, chemical, and other manufacturing markets. It primarily operates under the Griffin Filters and Advanced Industrial Services brands. The company was formerly known as Diversified American Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Cemtrex, Inc. in December 2004. Cemtrex, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Farmingdale, New York.

Sierra Monitor Company Profile

Sierra Monitor Corporation provides industrial Internet of things solutions that connect and protect infrastructure assets to the industrial and commercial facilities management markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldServer family of protocols gateways, routers, and network explorers for system integrators and original equipment manufacturers to enable local and remote monitoring and control of assets and facilities; and Sentry IT fire and gas detection solutions used by industrial and commercial facilities managers to protect their personnel and assets. It sells its solutions to telecommunication companies and their suppliers. Sierra Monitor Corporation was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.