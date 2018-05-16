Critical Review: SenesTech (SNES) versus CVR Partners (UAN)

SenesTech (NASDAQ: SNES) and CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.5% of SenesTech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.0% of CVR Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.4% of SenesTech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SenesTech and CVR Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SenesTech 0 0 2 0 3.00 CVR Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00

SenesTech presently has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2,507.36%. CVR Partners has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 70.07%. Given SenesTech’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SenesTech is more favorable than CVR Partners.

Risk and Volatility

SenesTech has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVR Partners has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SenesTech and CVR Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SenesTech $50,000.00 107.84 -$12.28 million ($1.12) -0.29 CVR Partners $330.80 million 1.01 -$72.78 million ($0.64) -4.59

SenesTech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CVR Partners. CVR Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SenesTech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SenesTech and CVR Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SenesTech -23,626.92% -194.40% -150.29% CVR Partners -25.08% -14.40% -6.49%

Summary

CVR Partners beats SenesTech on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SenesTech

SenesTech, Inc. develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company focuses on commercializing ContraPest, a fertility control product for use in controlling rat populations. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including plant-based fertility control, feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Flagstaff, Arizona.

About CVR Partners

CVR Partners, LP produces, distributes, and markets nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. It offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors. CVR GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sugar Land, Texas.

