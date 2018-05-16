Critical Review: Scynexis (SCYX) vs. Retrophin (RTRX)

Scynexis (NASDAQ: SCYX) and Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Scynexis and Retrophin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scynexis -9,450.00% -78.78% -43.38% Retrophin -41.95% -20.27% -11.80%

Scynexis has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Retrophin has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Scynexis and Retrophin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scynexis $260,000.00 239.60 -$25.06 million ($1.01) -1.32 Retrophin $154.94 million 6.86 -$59.73 million ($1.50) -17.77

Scynexis has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Retrophin. Retrophin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Scynexis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Scynexis and Retrophin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scynexis 0 0 5 0 3.00 Retrophin 0 0 1 0 3.00

Scynexis currently has a consensus target price of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 294.74%. Retrophin has a consensus target price of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 61.35%. Given Scynexis’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Scynexis is more favorable than Retrophin.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.5% of Scynexis shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Scynexis shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Retrophin shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Scynexis beats Retrophin on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Scynexis Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc., a drug development company, develops and commercializes anti-infectives to address unmet therapeutic needs. It is developing its lead product candidate, SCY-078, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including serious and life-threatening invasive fungal infections. The company also develops SCY-078, which is in various Phase I studies for the oral and intravenous formulations, as well as has completed Phase II study as a step-down therapy in patients with invasive candidiasis and vulvovaginal candidiasis. It has research collaborations with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. and R-Pharm, CJSC, to develop and commercialize rights for SCY-078. The company was formerly known as SCYNEXIS Chemistry & Automation, Inc. and changed its name to SCYNEXIS, Inc. in June 2002. SCYNEXIS, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Retrophin Company Profile

Retrophin, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development, acquisition and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of serious, catastrophic or rare diseases. The Company sells three products, including Chenodal (chenodeoxycholic acid), Cholbam (cholic acid) and Thiola (tiopronin). Its Chenodal is approved in the United States for the treatment of patients suffering from gallstones in whom surgery poses an unacceptable health risk due to disease or advanced age. Chenodal has also been care for cerebrotendinous xanthomatosis (CTX) patients. Its Cholbam is approved in the United States for the treatment of bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects and is further indicated for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders. Its Thiola is approved in the United States for the prevention of cystine (kidney) stone formation in patients with severe homozygous cystinuria.

