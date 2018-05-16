Critical Review: RPX (RPXC) & TiVo (TIVO)

RPX (NASDAQ: RPXC) and TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RPX and TiVo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RPX $330.46 million 1.58 -$79.14 million N/A N/A TiVo $826.46 million 2.05 -$37.95 million $0.98 14.03

TiVo has higher revenue and earnings than RPX.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for RPX and TiVo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RPX 1 0 1 0 2.00 TiVo 0 0 5 0 3.00

RPX currently has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 39.02%. TiVo has a consensus target price of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 70.91%. Given TiVo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TiVo is more favorable than RPX.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.8% of RPX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.4% of TiVo shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of RPX shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of TiVo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares RPX and TiVo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RPX -27.00% 5.04% 3.62% TiVo -2.59% 4.09% 2.40%

Dividends

RPX pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. TiVo pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. TiVo pays out 73.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

RPX has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TiVo has a beta of -0.23, suggesting that its share price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TiVo beats RPX on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

RPX Company Profile

RPX Corporation provides patent risk management and discovery services in the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers a subscription-based patent risk management service that facilitates exchanges of value between owners and users of patents. The company also provides a defensive patent aggregation in which it acquires patent assets to offer clients with sub-licenses; and underwrites patent infringement liability insurance policies to insure against certain costs of litigation. In addition, it offers its clients with access to its proprietary patent market intelligence and data. Further, the company provides a range of technology-enabled services, including data collection and forensics, data processing and analytics, data hosting, project management, data production, and document review services to streamline the administration of litigation matters, internal and external investigations, regulatory compliance, and other matters. Its clients include companies that design, make, or sell technology-based products and services, as well as companies that use technology in their businesses; and corporations and law firms. RPX Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

TiVo Company Profile

TiVo Corporation provides entertainment technology and audience insights worldwide. Its Intellectual Property Licensing segment licenses its patent portfolio to multi-channel video service providers, including cable, satellite, and Internet-protocol television providers; set-top box manufacturers; and interactive television software and program guide providers in the online, over-the-top (OTT) video, and mobile phone businesses, as well as consumer electronics (CE) manufacturers. This segment's portfolio of licensable technology patents covers various aspects of content discovery, digital video recorder (DVR), video-on-demand (VOD), OTT experiences, multi-screen functionality, and personalization, as well as interactive applications and advertising. The company's Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; interactive program guide (IPG) solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the IPGs for their customers, and to upgrade the features and services they can offer; CE Guides under the G-GUIDE and HTML Guide brands; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions. It also provides television, sports, movies, music, celebrities, books, and video games metadata; advanced search, recommendation, and conversation services; data and analytics solutions; Ad Optimizer and Promotion Optimizer, browser based software-as-a-service applications; operator and seamless insights applications; IPG advertising services; analog content protection technologies; and VCR Plus+, connected platform, and media recognition products. The company was formerly known as Rovi Corporation and changed its name to TiVo Corporation in September 2016. TiVo Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

