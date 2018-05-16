Critical Review: Republic Services (RSG) vs. Casella Waste Systems (CWST)

Republic Services (NYSE: RSG) and Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Republic Services and Casella Waste Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Republic Services 13.18% 11.29% 4.20% Casella Waste Systems -4.16% -53.97% 4.71%

Republic Services has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Casella Waste Systems has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Republic Services and Casella Waste Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Republic Services $10.04 billion 2.18 $1.28 billion $2.43 27.53 Casella Waste Systems $599.31 million 1.74 -$21.79 million $0.67 36.45

Republic Services has higher revenue and earnings than Casella Waste Systems. Republic Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Casella Waste Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Republic Services pays an annual dividend of $1.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Casella Waste Systems does not pay a dividend. Republic Services pays out 56.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Republic Services has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Republic Services and Casella Waste Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Republic Services 0 6 5 0 2.45 Casella Waste Systems 0 1 3 0 2.75

Republic Services currently has a consensus target price of $71.67, suggesting a potential upside of 7.13%. Casella Waste Systems has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.72%. Given Republic Services’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Republic Services is more favorable than Casella Waste Systems.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.5% of Republic Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.6% of Casella Waste Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Republic Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Casella Waste Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Republic Services beats Casella Waste Systems on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors. It is also involved in the processing and sale of old corrugated containers, old newsprint, aluminum, glass, and other materials; temporary waste collection services; and provision of landfill services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated through 343 collection operations, 204 transfer stations, 195 active landfills, 90 recycling centers, and 11 salt water disposal wells, as well as 7 treatment, recovery, and disposal facilities in 40 states and Puerto Rico. It also operated 68 landfill gas and renewable energy projects and had 124 closed landfills. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers. The company provides a range of non-hazardous solid waste services, including collections, transfer stations, material recovery facilities, and disposal facilities. It also processes and markets recyclable metals, aluminum, plastics, and paper and corrugated cardboard, as well as recyclables purchased from third-parties. In addition, the company is involved in commodity brokerage operations. As of January 31, 2018, it owned and/or operated 32 solid waste collection operations, 47 transfer stations, 18 recycling facilities, 9 Subtitle D landfills, 4 landfill gas-to-energy facilities, and 1 landfill permitted to accept construction and demolition materials. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Rutland, Vermont.

