Critical Review: OGE Energy (OGE) vs. Dynegy (DYN)

OGE Energy (NYSE: OGE) and Dynegy (NYSE:DYN) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OGE Energy and Dynegy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OGE Energy $2.26 billion 2.97 $619.00 million $1.92 17.52 Dynegy $4.84 billion 0.38 $76.00 million $0.22 58.23

OGE Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dynegy. OGE Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dynegy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for OGE Energy and Dynegy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OGE Energy 0 5 4 0 2.44 Dynegy 0 3 5 0 2.63

OGE Energy currently has a consensus target price of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.02%. Dynegy has a consensus target price of $13.51, suggesting a potential upside of 5.48%. Given OGE Energy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe OGE Energy is more favorable than Dynegy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.8% of OGE Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of OGE Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Dynegy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares OGE Energy and Dynegy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OGE Energy 27.77% 10.87% 3.86% Dynegy 1.57% -11.03% -1.60%

Dividends

OGE Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Dynegy does not pay a dividend. OGE Energy pays out 69.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. OGE Energy has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

OGE Energy has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynegy has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OGE Energy beats Dynegy on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. The company operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and western Arkansas. This segment furnishes retail electric service in 267 communities and their contiguous rural and suburban areas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating facilities. The Natural Gas Midstream Operations segment is involved in gathering, processing, transporting, and storing natural gas; and the provision of crude oil gathering services, and interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline transportation and storage services to natural gas producers, industrial end users, and natural gas marketers. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated interconnected electric generation, transmission, and distribution system, including 10 generating stations with an aggregate capability of 6,304 megawatts; and a transmission system comprising 52 substations and 4,949 structure miles of lines in Oklahoma, and 7 substations and 277 structure miles of lines in Arkansas. Its distribution system consisted of 346 substations, 29,317 structure miles of overhead lines, 2,824 miles of underground conduit, and 10,875 miles of underground conductors in Oklahoma, as well as 30 substations, 2,785 structure miles of overhead lines, 282 miles of underground conduit, and 689 miles of underground conductors in Arkansas. OGE Energy Corp. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Dynegy

Dynegy Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells electric energy, capacity, and ancillary services in the United States. It operates in five segments: PJM, NY/NE, ERCOT, MISO, and CAISO. The company sells its services on a wholesale basis from its power generation facilities. It has a fleet of 43 power plants in 12 states totaling approximately 28,000 megawatts of generating capacity. The company serves a range of customers, including regional transmission organizations, independent system operators, integrated utilities, municipalities, electric cooperatives, transmission and distribution utilities, and power marketers; financial participants, such as banks and hedge funds; and residential, commercial, and industrial end-users. Dynegy Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

