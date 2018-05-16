Critical Review: BHP Billiton (BHP) and Compańia de Minas Buenaventura (BVN)

BHP Billiton (NYSE: BHP) and Compańia de Minas Buenaventura (NYSE:BVN) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BHP Billiton and Compańia de Minas Buenaventura’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BHP Billiton $38.29 billion 2.16 $5.89 billion $2.53 20.35 Compańia de Minas Buenaventura $1.27 billion 3.07 $60.82 million $0.37 41.65

BHP Billiton has higher revenue and earnings than Compańia de Minas Buenaventura. BHP Billiton is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Compańia de Minas Buenaventura, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

BHP Billiton pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Compańia de Minas Buenaventura pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. BHP Billiton pays out 87.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Compańia de Minas Buenaventura pays out 16.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares BHP Billiton and Compańia de Minas Buenaventura’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BHP Billiton N/A N/A N/A Compańia de Minas Buenaventura 1.41% 1.91% 1.36%

Risk & Volatility

BHP Billiton has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Compańia de Minas Buenaventura has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BHP Billiton and Compańia de Minas Buenaventura, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BHP Billiton 2 6 8 0 2.38 Compańia de Minas Buenaventura 0 2 2 0 2.50

BHP Billiton presently has a consensus price target of $40.29, indicating a potential downside of 21.74%. Compańia de Minas Buenaventura has a consensus price target of $17.30, indicating a potential upside of 12.26%. Given Compańia de Minas Buenaventura’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Compańia de Minas Buenaventura is more favorable than BHP Billiton.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.2% of BHP Billiton shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.8% of Compańia de Minas Buenaventura shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of BHP Billiton shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of Compańia de Minas Buenaventura shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Compańia de Minas Buenaventura beats BHP Billiton on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BHP Billiton

BHP Billiton Limited is a global resources company. The Company is a producer of various commodities, including iron ore, metallurgical coal, copper and uranium. Its segments include Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment is engaged in mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold. The Iron Ore segment is engaged in mining of iron ore. The Coal segment is engaged in mining of metallurgical coal and thermal (energy) coal. Its businesses include Minerals Australia, Minerals Americas, Petroleum and Marketing. The Company extracts and processes minerals, oil and gas from its production operations located primarily in Australia and the Americas. The Company manages product distribution through its global logistics chain, including freight and pipeline transportation. Its businesses include Minerals Australia, Minerals Americas, Petroleum and Marketing.

About Compańia de Minas Buenaventura

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru. The company operates four directly operating mining units, including Orcopampa, Uchucchacua, Julcani, and Mallay; and two mining unites that are under development stage comprising Tambomayo and San Gabriel. It also owns interests in Colquijirca-Marcapunta, Tantahuatay, La Zanja, Yanacocha, San Gregorio, Daniela, Ccelloccasa, and Cerro Verde mines, as well as Trapiche, a mining unit at the development stage. In addition, the company provides electrical transmission services; energy generation services through hydroelectric plants; and geological, engineering, design, and construction consulting services to the mining sector, as well as engages in chemical processing activities. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

