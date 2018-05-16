Critical Review: Alumina (AWCMY) and Vedanta (VEDL)

Alumina (OTCMKTS: AWCMY) and Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alumina and Vedanta’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alumina $600,000.00 10,096.98 $339.80 million N/A N/A Vedanta $14.42 billion 0.87 $1.60 billion N/A N/A

Vedanta has higher revenue and earnings than Alumina.

Risk & Volatility

Alumina has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vedanta has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Alumina shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of Vedanta shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Alumina shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Alumina and Vedanta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alumina N/A N/A N/A Vedanta 10.98% 24.61% 10.75%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Alumina and Vedanta, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alumina 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vedanta 1 0 1 0 2.00

Dividends

Alumina pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. Vedanta pays an annual dividend of $7.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 45.4%.

Summary

Vedanta beats Alumina on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alumina Company Profile

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, the United States, Guinea, Brazil, and Spain, as well as an interest in a smelter in Victoria Australia; and a bauxite mine and alumina refinery in Saudi Arabia. It also provides shipping services through owned and chartered vessels that transport dry and liquid bulk cargoes, including bauxite, alumina, caustic soda, fuel oil, petroleum, coke, and limestone. The company was formerly known as WMC Limited and changed its name to Alumina Limited in December 2002 as part of the demerger of the WMC Group. Alumina Limited was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Southbank, Australia.

Vedanta Company Profile

Vedanta Limited, a diversified natural resources company, engages in exploring, extracting, and processing minerals, and oil and gas in India. It produces oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, and aluminum. The company also operates 600 megawatts of thermal coal based power facility in the State of Odisha; and 274 megawatts of wind power plants. In addition, it engages in the mechanization of coal handling facilities; and upgradation of general cargo berth for handling coal at the outer harbor of Vishakapatnam Port on the east coast of India. The company was formerly known as Sesa Sterlite Limited and changed its name to Vedanta Limited in March 2015. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is based in Mumbai, India. Vedanta Limited is a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Plc.

