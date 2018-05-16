Critical Comparison: Coherent (COHR) & Mettler Toledo (MTD)

Coherent (NASDAQ: COHR) and Mettler Toledo (NYSE:MTD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Coherent has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mettler Toledo has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Coherent and Mettler Toledo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coherent $1.72 billion 2.51 $207.12 million $12.57 13.87 Mettler Toledo $2.73 billion 5.18 $375.97 million $17.57 31.67

Mettler Toledo has higher revenue and earnings than Coherent. Coherent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mettler Toledo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.8% of Coherent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.1% of Mettler Toledo shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Coherent shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Mettler Toledo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Coherent and Mettler Toledo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coherent 0 0 9 0 3.00 Mettler Toledo 0 8 3 0 2.27

Coherent presently has a consensus target price of $278.13, indicating a potential upside of 59.48%. Mettler Toledo has a consensus target price of $631.11, indicating a potential upside of 13.42%. Given Coherent’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Coherent is more favorable than Mettler Toledo.

Profitability

This table compares Coherent and Mettler Toledo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coherent 12.65% 29.28% 14.97% Mettler Toledo 13.50% 90.70% 19.26%

Summary

Mettler Toledo beats Coherent on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc. provides lasers and laser-based technology in a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Lasers and Systems, and Commercial Lasers and Components. The company designs, manufactures, services, and markets lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories. Its products are used in markets, such as microelectronics, materials processing, original equipment manufacturer components and instrumentation, and scientific research and government programs. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in the United States, as well as through direct sales personnel and independent representatives internationally. Coherent Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Mettler Toledo Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; analytical instruments for use in life science; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries. Its laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, physical value analyzers, and thermal analysis systems, as well as other analytical instruments; and LabX, a PC-based laboratory embedded software platform. The company's industrial solutions comprise industrial weighing instruments and terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, and product inspection systems. Its retail weighing solutions consist of multiple weighing and food labeling solutions, stand-alone scales, and networked scales and software for handling fresh goods, such as meats, vegetables, fruits, and cheeses. The company serves the life science industry covering pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and independent research organizations; food and beverage producers; food retailers; chemical, specialty chemical, and cosmetics companies; transportation and logistics, metals, and electronics industries; and the academic community. The company markets its products through its direct sales force and indirect distribution channels. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

