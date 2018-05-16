Critical Analysis: NVR (NVR) versus LGI Homes (LGIH)

NVR (NYSE: NVR) and LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for NVR and LGI Homes, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NVR 0 3 2 0 2.40 LGI Homes 0 3 2 0 2.40

NVR currently has a consensus target price of $3,013.33, suggesting a potential upside of 3.84%. LGI Homes has a consensus target price of $55.60, suggesting a potential downside of 4.45%. Given NVR’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NVR is more favorable than LGI Homes.

Risk and Volatility

NVR has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LGI Homes has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NVR and LGI Homes’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NVR $6.18 billion 1.70 $537.52 million $141.56 20.50 LGI Homes $1.26 billion 1.05 $113.30 million $4.73 12.30

NVR has higher revenue and earnings than LGI Homes. LGI Homes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NVR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NVR and LGI Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NVR 9.36% 42.40% 22.48% LGI Homes 9.38% 27.68% 12.25%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.5% of NVR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.5% of LGI Homes shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of NVR shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of LGI Homes shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NVR beats LGI Homes on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc. operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers. It also provides various mortgage related services to its homebuilding customers through its mortgage banking operations; provides title insurance; and performs title searches in connection with mortgage loan closings. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, South Carolina, North Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, and Minnesota markets. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and townhomes, as well as move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2017, it owned 72 communities under the LGI Homes brand; and 6 under the Terrata Homes brand. LGI Homes, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

