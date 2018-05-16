CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) vs. Amgen (AMGN) Head-To-Head Survey

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) and Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

CRISPR Therapeutics has a beta of 3.58, indicating that its stock price is 258% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amgen has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CRISPR Therapeutics and Amgen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRISPR Therapeutics -189.60% -35.18% -24.39% Amgen 9.67% 35.80% 12.06%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.7% of CRISPR Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.2% of Amgen shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.7% of CRISPR Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Amgen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and Amgen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CRISPR Therapeutics 0 3 6 0 2.67 Amgen 0 12 10 0 2.45

CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $65.17, suggesting a potential upside of 12.27%. Amgen has a consensus price target of $192.11, suggesting a potential upside of 10.91%. Given CRISPR Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe CRISPR Therapeutics is more favorable than Amgen.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CRISPR Therapeutics and Amgen’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRISPR Therapeutics $41.00 million 66.81 -$68.35 million ($1.71) -33.95 Amgen $22.85 billion 5.02 $1.98 billion $12.58 13.77

Amgen has higher revenue and earnings than CRISPR Therapeutics. CRISPR Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amgen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Amgen pays an annual dividend of $5.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. CRISPR Therapeutics does not pay a dividend. Amgen pays out 42.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Amgen has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Summary

Amgen beats CRISPR Therapeutics on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, which targets sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia with an ex vivo approach whereby cells are harvested from a patient, treated with a CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutic and reintroduced into the patient. The company is also developing CTX101, a donor-derived gene-edited allogeneic CAR-T therapy targeting CD19-positive malignancies. In addition, it is developing earlier stage allogeneic CAR-T programs targeting B-Cell maturation antigen and CD70; hemoglobinopathies to treat other diseases, including Hurler Syndrome and severe combined immunodeficiency disease; programs that are in preclinical development for indications, including glycogen storage disease Ia and hemophilia; and programs targeting diseases of organ systems outside the liver, such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy and cystic fibrosis. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Europe) Limited to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics for developing neoantigen-based therapeutic vaccines and T cell therapies; and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine. Its products also comprise Blincyto to treat patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative relapsed or refractory B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; Kyprolis, a proteasome inhibitor for the treatment of multiple myeloma and small-cell lung cancer; Nplate, a thrombopoietic compound. The company's marketed products include Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Aranesp to treat anemia; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells; NEUPOGEN, a recombinant human granulocyte colony-stimulating factor; and IMLYGIC to treat various cancer cells. It serves pharmaceutical wholesale distributors; and physicians or their clinics, dialysis centers, hospitals, and pharmacies, as well as consumers. The company has collaborative agreements with Pfizer Inc.; UCB; Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals Inc. Amgen Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.

