Credo Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5,130.00 (CREDO)

Credo (CURRENCY:CREDO) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 15th. One Credo token can currently be purchased for $0.0243 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and OTCBTC. In the last seven days, Credo has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. Credo has a total market capitalization of $13.35 million and approximately $5,130.00 worth of Credo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008304 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004042 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00022874 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000809 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.28 or 0.00747840 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00055000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012246 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00146656 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00089758 BTC.

Credo was first traded on May 2nd, 2017. Credo’s total supply is 1,374,729,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,891,703 tokens. The Reddit community for Credo is /r/CredoToken . Credo’s official website is bitbounce.com/credo . Credo’s official Twitter account is @bitbounceio

Credo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and OTCBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credo using one of the exchanges listed above.

