Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Porsche (PAH3) a €101.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €101.00 ($120.24) target price on Porsche (ETR:PAH3) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PAH3 has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America set a €84.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Porsche and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($90.48) price target on shares of Porsche and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($95.24) price target on shares of Porsche and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs set a €97.00 ($115.48) target price on shares of Porsche and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($89.29) target price on shares of Porsche and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €80.92 ($96.34).

ETR PAH3 opened at €68.74 ($81.83) on Tuesday. Porsche has a 52-week low of €47.28 ($56.29) and a 52-week high of €80.14 ($95.40).

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ?KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

