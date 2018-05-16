Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Porsche (PAH3) a €101.00 Price Target

Posted by on May 16th, 2018 // No Comments

Credit Suisse Group set a €101.00 ($120.24) target price on Porsche (ETR:PAH3) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PAH3 has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America set a €84.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Porsche and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($90.48) price target on shares of Porsche and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($95.24) price target on shares of Porsche and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs set a €97.00 ($115.48) target price on shares of Porsche and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($89.29) target price on shares of Porsche and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €80.92 ($96.34).

ETR PAH3 opened at €68.74 ($81.83) on Tuesday. Porsche has a 52-week low of €47.28 ($56.29) and a 52-week high of €80.14 ($95.40).

About Porsche

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ?KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

Analyst Recommendations for Porsche (ETR:PAH3)

Receive News & Ratings for Porsche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porsche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply