Craft Brew Alliance (BREW) versus New Age Beverages (NBEV) Head-To-Head Contrast

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ: BREW) and New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Craft Brew Alliance and New Age Beverages’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Craft Brew Alliance $207.46 million 1.73 $9.52 million $0.14 132.86 New Age Beverages $52.18 million 1.45 -$3.53 million N/A N/A

Craft Brew Alliance has higher revenue and earnings than New Age Beverages.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Craft Brew Alliance and New Age Beverages, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Craft Brew Alliance 0 3 2 0 2.40 New Age Beverages 0 0 3 0 3.00

Craft Brew Alliance presently has a consensus target price of $20.20, indicating a potential upside of 8.60%. New Age Beverages has a consensus target price of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 220.51%. Given New Age Beverages’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe New Age Beverages is more favorable than Craft Brew Alliance.

Volatility and Risk

Craft Brew Alliance has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Age Beverages has a beta of 4.9, indicating that its stock price is 390% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Craft Brew Alliance and New Age Beverages’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Craft Brew Alliance 5.38% 3.62% 2.23% New Age Beverages -6.78% -7.38% -5.75%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.3% of Craft Brew Alliance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of New Age Beverages shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Craft Brew Alliance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 48.6% of New Age Beverages shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Craft Brew Alliance beats New Age Beverages on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Craft Brew Alliance Company Profile

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Widmer Brothers, Redhook, and Omission brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name. The company sells its beers directly to consumers in draft, cans, and bottles at restaurants, bars, and liquor stores; and in cans and bottles at supermarkets, warehouse clubs, convenience stores, and drug stores, as well as directly to consumers at its brewpubs and breweries. It also operates five brewpubs, as well as sells apparel and other merchandise at these pubs. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

New Age Beverages Company Profile

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. It offers ready to drink tea, kombucha, energy drinks, and functional waters under XingTea, XingEnergy, Aspen Pure, and Bucha Live Kombucha brand names. The company offers its products directly, as well as through store delivery distribution systems in the United States and internationally. New Age Beverages Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

