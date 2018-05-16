Cracker Barrel (CBRL) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel (NASDAQ:CBRL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Cracker Barrel shares have underperformed its industry in the past year. Current-quarter and year estimates have also remained stable over the last 30 days. The company reported lower-than-expected revenues in 10 of the trailing 12 quarters. Moreover, comps at both restaurants and retail stores have been under pressure due to the challenging sales environment. Moreover, higher costs are expected to weigh on margins. Nevertheless, the company expects its enhanced focus on convenience, value and menu innovation to aid in fighting persistent challenges. Expansion of units, extensive marketing efforts, seasonal promotions, enhanced focus on retail business along with cost-saving initiatives should further drive growth.”

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Cracker Barrel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America cut their price target on Cracker Barrel from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. SunTrust Banks set a $152.00 target price on Cracker Barrel and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Cracker Barrel in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $175.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $162.50.

Shares of Cracker Barrel stock opened at $156.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.62. Cracker Barrel has a 52 week low of $155.25 and a 52 week high of $157.98.

Cracker Barrel (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.31. Cracker Barrel had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $787.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Cracker Barrel will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Cracker Barrel’s payout ratio is 57.35%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cracker Barrel by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 224,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,726,000 after acquiring an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Palo Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Palo Capital Inc. now owns 18,699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midas Management Corp acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel during the fourth quarter worth $2,622,000. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The company's gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparels, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as candies, preserves, pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, and other food items.

