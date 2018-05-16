CPI Aero (CVU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

CPI Aero (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $18.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.50 million. CPI Aero had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 9.55%.

Shares of CPI Aero stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $10.05. 3 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,115. CPI Aero has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $10.05.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CPI Aero from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CPI Aero in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Noble Financial cut shares of CPI Aero to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CPI Aero during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CPI Aero by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 64,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 14,497 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CPI Aero by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 508,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 16,335 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CPI Aero by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 52,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 21,789 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CPI Aero by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,721 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 24,790 shares during the period.

About CPI Aero

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. It also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

