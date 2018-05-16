Country Trust Bank Sells 38,991 Shares of iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd (LQD)

Country Trust Bank lessened its holdings in iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 262,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,991 shares during the quarter. iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd accounts for approximately 1.5% of Country Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Country Trust Bank owned about 0.09% of iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd worth $30,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd by 25.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 2,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 9,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter.

iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd opened at $114.18 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd has a 52 week low of $114.01 and a 52 week high of $114.54.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.3294 dividend. This represents a $3.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 1st.

About iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

