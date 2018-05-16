Country Trust Bank Purchases 35,055 Shares of iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd (PFF)

Country Trust Bank increased its position in iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd (NASDAQ:PFF) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 301,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,055 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank owned 0.07% of iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd worth $11,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. WealthShield LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

Shares of PFF stock opened at $36.91 on Wednesday. iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $37.02.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1804 per share. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. This is a boost from iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 1st.

iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

